Between errands

The day became more hectic than expected — two trips to the doctor, the first at the wrong time, and preparations for picking up my bus in Oslo. Things moved quickly.



So I paused briefly. From the living room window, a blue tit and a great tit shared the feeder outside. The light was heavy and overcast, and I had to work carefully to reduce as much noise as possible while editing.



A small, ordinary moment, quietly unfolding while the rest of the day waited.

Not every photograph comes from going somewhere. Sometimes it’s enough to stop, notice, and continue.