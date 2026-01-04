Plans revised

Previous
Today I drove a British group from Gardermoen to Norefjell Ski & Spa.
The plan was simply to drop them off at the hotel, finish for the day, and drive home.
As so often happens, the day didn’t quite follow that plan. The second coach from Gardermoen had technical problems and needed to be replaced. That driver also had a return trip from Norefjell — which became mine instead.
To make room for the day’s photograph, I stepped into the bar and noticed the glasses hanging above the counter. A brief pause indoors, before heading back out again.
Corinne C ace
A great capture
January 4th, 2026  
