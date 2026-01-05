Number 24

While waiting for my passengers near Karl Johans gate, I had a few quiet minutes. Just enough to return to a familiar figure.



This sculpture depicts Gunnar Sønsteby — best known as Kjakan, but also as Erling Fjeld and Number 24. Born in 1918, he became Norway’s most decorated resistance fighter during the Second World War. He died in 2012.



There are two sculptures of Sønsteby: one here in Oslo, and one in Rjukan. I have photographed both, at different times and in different contexts. Here, the sculpture stands in the middle of the city, between the National Theatre and University Square, woven into everyday life.



Number 24 is also the title of the 2024 Norwegian biographical feature film, Nr. 24, bringing Sønsteby’s story to a new generation. Seeing the name here, in bronze and in the open air, carries a different kind of weight.



When I first shared an image of Sønsteby, I wrote about receiving an award in 2017 as one of Norway’s Armed Forces veterans. Sønsteby had already passed away, but his legacy was very much present. That thought returned today.



In 2026, the Sønsteby Prize is awarded to "Fritt Ukraina", for their continued and determined efforts in support of democracy following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.



Some figures remain relevant.

Not as symbols — but as standards.