Previous
Photo 1833
Almost fixed
Today these tiny pins arrived — spring bars for my wristwatch. I lost one while doing some heavy work, and nearly lost the watch itself. Ordering replacements seemed straightforward enough.
It wasn’t.
They turned out to be slightly too long.
So I ordered a full set with different sizes instead, hoping to sort it out soon. Before attempting the repair, I took today’s photograph with the macro lens.
I got an image.
The watch, for now, remains unfixed.
6th January 2026
6th Jan 26
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
