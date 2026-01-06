Almost fixed

Today these tiny pins arrived — spring bars for my wristwatch. I lost one while doing some heavy work, and nearly lost the watch itself. Ordering replacements seemed straightforward enough.



It wasn’t.

They turned out to be slightly too long.



So I ordered a full set with different sizes instead, hoping to sort it out soon. Before attempting the repair, I took today’s photograph with the macro lens.



I got an image.

The watch, for now, remains unfixed.