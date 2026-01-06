Previous
Almost fixed by okvalle
Photo 1833

Almost fixed

Today these tiny pins arrived — spring bars for my wristwatch. I lost one while doing some heavy work, and nearly lost the watch itself. Ordering replacements seemed straightforward enough.

It wasn’t.
They turned out to be slightly too long.

So I ordered a full set with different sizes instead, hoping to sort it out soon. Before attempting the repair, I took today’s photograph with the macro lens.

I got an image.
The watch, for now, remains unfixed.
6th January 2026 6th Jan 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
