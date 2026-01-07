Previous
Left behind by okvalle
Photo 1834

Left behind

The day took me to Hemsedal.
Most of it was spent on the road — around 450 kilometres — leaving only a few minutes to look for a photograph.

Near the parking area, someone had placed a lost mitten on a pole. A small, practical gesture, meant to make it visible, so the owner might find it again.

A brief stop.
A quiet sign of care.
And then, back on the road.
7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
502% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact