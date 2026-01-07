Sign up
Photo 1834
Left behind
The day took me to Hemsedal.
Most of it was spent on the road — around 450 kilometres — leaving only a few minutes to look for a photograph.
Near the parking area, someone had placed a lost mitten on a pole. A small, practical gesture, meant to make it visible, so the owner might find it again.
A brief stop.
A quiet sign of care.
And then, back on the road.
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
