Unknown figure

Today had to be a safety shot.



On my way to pick up passengers at Sundvolden Hotel, I stopped briefly at a roadside rest area. I didn’t really have time, but stopped anyway.



This stone stood there, almost human in form — somewhere between a sculpture and a marker. I’ve tried to find information about it, but haven’t come across anything. Overnight snowfall had settled on top, forming what looked like a hood, or perhaps a wig.



That’s all I have to offer today.

Minor technical issues with the bus later in the day meant time ran out completely. I’m glad I paused when I did.