Previous
Unknown figure by okvalle
Photo 1835

Unknown figure

Today had to be a safety shot.

On my way to pick up passengers at Sundvolden Hotel, I stopped briefly at a roadside rest area. I didn’t really have time, but stopped anyway.

This stone stood there, almost human in form — somewhere between a sculpture and a marker. I’ve tried to find information about it, but haven’t come across anything. Overnight snowfall had settled on top, forming what looked like a hood, or perhaps a wig.

That’s all I have to offer today.
Minor technical issues with the bus later in the day meant time ran out completely. I’m glad I paused when I did.
8th January 2026 8th Jan 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
502% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact