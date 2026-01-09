After the early shift

It was an early start today. Up at 03:30, the bus running by 04:30. A short job to Oslo and Gardermoen, a stop for parts, another stop for washer fluid — and then home again before nine.



Before going inside, I glanced at the garden. More snow had fallen overnight, settling on the garden chairs in a delicate pattern. I’ve photographed this chair before for the project, so today I wanted to approach it a little differently. It was still a bit too dark, so I waited for the light to rise. I placed a leaf I had saved from autumn on the chair, and tucked a string of small lights underneath.



I lay down for a while. The sleep was light, marked by a chaotic dream.



Later, I returned to the chair.

Snow, leaf, and a few points of light — enough for today.



⸻

