Previous
After the early shift by okvalle
Photo 1836

After the early shift

It was an early start today. Up at 03:30, the bus running by 04:30. A short job to Oslo and Gardermoen, a stop for parts, another stop for washer fluid — and then home again before nine.

Before going inside, I glanced at the garden. More snow had fallen overnight, settling on the garden chairs in a delicate pattern. I’ve photographed this chair before for the project, so today I wanted to approach it a little differently. It was still a bit too dark, so I waited for the light to rise. I placed a leaf I had saved from autumn on the chair, and tucked a string of small lights underneath.

I lay down for a while. The sleep was light, marked by a chaotic dream.

Later, I returned to the chair.
Snow, leaf, and a few points of light — enough for today.


9th January 2026 9th Jan 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
503% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Vakurt👍
January 9th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact