Holding still by okvalle
Photo 1837

Holding still

I returned to Bragernes strand today.
The recent cold has laid a skin of ice across parts of the river.

Some of the birds rest completely still, conserving heat. Others keep moving through the open water, waiting — perhaps hoping — that someone will stop and feed them.

This one chose stillness.
For a while, that seemed enough.
10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

Ole Kristian Valle

Oli Lindenskov
Góð mynd kalt har ❄️⛄️
January 10th, 2026  
