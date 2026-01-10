Sign up
Photo 1837
Photo 1837
Holding still
I returned to Bragernes strand today.
The recent cold has laid a skin of ice across parts of the river.
Some of the birds rest completely still, conserving heat. Others keep moving through the open water, waiting — perhaps hoping — that someone will stop and feed them.
This one chose stillness.
For a while, that seemed enough.
10th January 2026
10th Jan 26
1
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
2823
photos
57
followers
23
following
1830
1831
1832
1833
1834
1835
1836
1837
1831
1832
1833
1834
243
1835
1836
1837
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
10th January 2026 2:30pm
Oli Lindenskov
Góð mynd kalt har ❄️⛄️
January 10th, 2026
