Staying in

Today I felt slightly unwell and chose not to go out. With temperatures around −15 °C (about 5 °F), staying indoors felt like the right decision.



So I worked with what was close at hand. This is a leaf from the poinsettia we received before Christmas. It had dropped several leaves; this one was dry, intact, and caught my attention.



I placed it on a kitchen scale to pick up a faint reflection.

Nothing added. Just a small adjustment of light.



Some days ask for distance.

Others for looking more closely.