Staying in by okvalle
Staying in

Today I felt slightly unwell and chose not to go out. With temperatures around −15 °C (about 5 °F), staying indoors felt like the right decision.

So I worked with what was close at hand. This is a leaf from the poinsettia we received before Christmas. It had dropped several leaves; this one was dry, intact, and caught my attention.

I placed it on a kitchen scale to pick up a faint reflection.
Nothing added. Just a small adjustment of light.

Some days ask for distance.
Others for looking more closely.
11th January 2026

Ole Kristian Valle

