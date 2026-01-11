Sign up
Previous
Photo 1838
Staying in
Today I felt slightly unwell and chose not to go out. With temperatures around −15 °C (about 5 °F), staying indoors felt like the right decision.
So I worked with what was close at hand. This is a leaf from the poinsettia we received before Christmas. It had dropped several leaves; this one was dry, intact, and caught my attention.
I placed it on a kitchen scale to pick up a faint reflection.
Nothing added. Just a small adjustment of light.
Some days ask for distance.
Others for looking more closely.
11th January 2026
11th Jan 26
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
2824
photos
57
followers
23
following
503% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
11th January 2026 3:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
