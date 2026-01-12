Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1839
Left outside
Most of the day was spent on the road, leaving little time for photographs. After picking up a group of third graders from a couple of local schools, I drove them to a ski school in Sandvika.
I don’t photograph the children. So when I noticed these skis resting against the fence, just outside the bus, I stopped for a moment. They seemed to say enough on their own.
A quiet stand-in for the day’s work —
what I did, without showing who.
12th January 2026
12th Jan 26
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
2825
photos
57
followers
23
following
503% complete
View this month »
1832
1833
1834
1835
1836
1837
1838
1839
Latest from all albums
1833
1834
243
1835
1836
1837
1838
1839
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
12th January 2026 4:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close