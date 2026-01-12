Left outside

Most of the day was spent on the road, leaving little time for photographs. After picking up a group of third graders from a couple of local schools, I drove them to a ski school in Sandvika.



I don’t photograph the children. So when I noticed these skis resting against the fence, just outside the bus, I stopped for a moment. They seemed to say enough on their own.



A quiet stand-in for the day’s work —

what I did, without showing who.