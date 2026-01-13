Previous
Making it work by okvalle
Making it work

Today turned out to be chaotic and very different from what was planned. Driving conditions were challenging, and three times I ended up stuck behind snowplough convoys moving at around 40 km/h. Time slipped away, and I didn’t manage to refuel when I had intended to.

My first assignment turned into a wasted trip — too many buses had been booked for the number of students who actually showed up. So I turned around and headed home, expecting a long break.

That didn’t last.

Plans changed again, and I was asked to pick up the Norwegian women’s national bandy team and drive them to Gardermoen. I managed to refuel on the way, but the delays pushed me beyond my planned driving time.

The solution came at the last moment. I picked up a colleague at Gardermoen, and he took over the wheel to the MAN workshop in Lørenskog. From there, I could continue with a reset tachograph and finish the day properly.

Not elegant.
But it worked.
Ole Kristian Valle

