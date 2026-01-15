Previous
Clearing the bus by okvalle
Photo 1842

Clearing the bus

Yesterday was a hectic day, with few chances to stop and look for a picture.
Here, the bus is being unloaded of skis and bags while the children are still seated inside. It’s done this way to avoid chaos later, when everyone needs to find their own equipment.

This was part of an AKS (after-school activity) program, giving students in Bærum municipality the opportunity to attend ski school.
After leaving Kirkerudbakken, I pointed the bus south toward Lillesand, where I would spend the night at a hotel.
Ole Kristian Valle

