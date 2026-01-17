Matching Colours

I was parked behind this yellow car while my wife was inside an Indian grocery store, picking up some Ugandan food. I walked around the area and took a few photos, but nothing really felt right, so I sat down in the car to wait.



Then these two people came out of a Polish shop nearby. They looked absolutely fantastic together, and with the car. Her yellow shoes echoed the colour of the car, while his red shoes picked up the red tones from the shop window behind them.



I jumped out, asked if I could take a quick photo, and this small, unexpected moment appeared. One of those images that only exists because you happened to be there—and noticed.



It might look better on black!