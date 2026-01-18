Previous
Coffee break planning by okvalle
Photo 1845

Coffee break planning

A moment from my working day.
The three of us drivers had several assignments together today. Early in the morning, we made two trips transporting volleyball players from a hotel to Ekeberghallen. After that, we headed north to pick up passengers in Norefjell and drive them to Oslo.

This photo was taken during a short coffee break, where we paused to plan the next part of the journey. These moments matter. A bit of social time, some conversation, and the occasional exaggeration or two 😉—part of the rhythm of the job.

I ended the day with another group of drivers, picking up the volleyball players at Ekeberg and taking them on to Oslo Airport.

On the drive home, I followed the handball match between Montenegro and the Faroe Islands. A historic win for the Faroes, who crushed their opponents by 13 goals—24–37—and celebrated their first-ever victory in a major tournament.

Back home, the day ended with a good Ugandan meal: matooke and groundnut stew.
Ole Kristian Valle

Oli Lindenskov
Great shot😊☕️😊
January 18th, 2026  
Francoise ace
I like the focused look they have
January 18th, 2026  
