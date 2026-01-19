Previous
Skis (detail) by okvalle
Photo 1846

Skis (detail)

Outside the ski centre, skis and snowboards are lined up and waiting.
A small pause between runs, where equipment rests and people move quietly around it.
Sometimes the details say enough on their own.
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years.
