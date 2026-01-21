Sign up
Previous
Photo 1848
Under the Weight of Winter
This was the end point of today’s journey.
A traditional ski fence outside Vestlia, Geilo — softened by heavy snow until its purpose almost disappears.
I like how winter turns something practical into something contemplative.
21st January 2026
21st Jan 26
1
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
21st January 2026 2:25pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Oli Lindenskov
Vakurt fanga kalt har ❄️⛄️
January 21st, 2026
