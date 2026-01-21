Previous
Under the Weight of Winter by okvalle
Photo 1848

Under the Weight of Winter

This was the end point of today’s journey.
A traditional ski fence outside Vestlia, Geilo — softened by heavy snow until its purpose almost disappears.
I like how winter turns something practical into something contemplative.
Ole Kristian Valle

Oli Lindenskov
Vakurt fanga kalt har ❄️⛄️
January 21st, 2026  
