Previous
Photo 1849
Traces
A frozen footprint in the parking lot. Snow fell, someone passed, and winter sealed the moment in place.
22nd January 2026
22nd Jan 26
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
22nd January 2026 1:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
