A Small Encounter

After a long night on the road, inspiration was hard to find.

I hadn’t been outside with the camera, and the day started slowly.

A simple errand to the local supermarket became today’s photograph instead.



There I met this friendly young man, and I asked if I could take his portrait.

We talked briefly about photography, and it turned out he uses the same camera I had with me today.

Last year, he was nominated as one of Norway’s friendliest checkout assistants — which didn’t come as a surprise.

Sometimes the picture isn’t planned — it simply appears, right where you are.