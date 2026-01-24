Previous
A Small Encounter by okvalle
A Small Encounter

After a long night on the road, inspiration was hard to find.
I hadn’t been outside with the camera, and the day started slowly.
A simple errand to the local supermarket became today’s photograph instead.

There I met this friendly young man, and I asked if I could take his portrait.
We talked briefly about photography, and it turned out he uses the same camera I had with me today.
Last year, he was nominated as one of Norway’s friendliest checkout assistants — which didn’t come as a surprise.
Sometimes the picture isn’t planned — it simply appears, right where you are.
24th January 2026 24th Jan 26

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
