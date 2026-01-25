Previous
Between Seasons by okvalle
Photo 1852

Between Seasons

Dandelion seeds collected in warmer months, balanced on dark water.
Light from the side, the rest held back.
An attempt to slow something meant to drift.
25th January 2026 25th Jan 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
507% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact