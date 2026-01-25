Sign up
Previous
Photo 1852
Between Seasons
Dandelion seeds collected in warmer months, balanced on dark water.
Light from the side, the rest held back.
An attempt to slow something meant to drift.
25th January 2026
25th Jan 26
0
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
2847
photos
57
followers
23
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
25th January 2026 6:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
