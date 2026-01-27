Sign up
Previous
Photo 1854
Left Behind
A lost mitten, carefully placed on a branch at a bus stop in Vollen.
A small gesture, meant to give its owner a chance to find it again.
I’ve photographed similar scenes before — quiet signs of care, briefly visible before they disappear.
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
1
1
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
2851
photos
57
followers
23
following
507% complete
View this month »
1847
1848
1849
1850
1851
1852
1853
1854
247
1850
1851
1852
1853
248
52
1854
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
27th January 2026 1:59pm
Suzanne
ace
i love that expression 'quiet signs of care'. Great shot!
January 27th, 2026
