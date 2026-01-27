Previous
Left Behind by okvalle
Photo 1854

Left Behind

A lost mitten, carefully placed on a branch at a bus stop in Vollen.
A small gesture, meant to give its owner a chance to find it again.
I’ve photographed similar scenes before — quiet signs of care, briefly visible before they disappear.
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
507% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
i love that expression 'quiet signs of care'. Great shot!
January 27th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact