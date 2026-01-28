Previous
Frozen Steps by okvalle
Photo 1855

Frozen Steps

Ice and water negotiating their way down.
Even movement needs somewhere to pause.

28th January 2026 28th Jan 26

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
Oli Lindenskov
Góð mynd😊👍
January 28th, 2026  
