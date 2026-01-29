Jahn Teigen

I spent most of the day in Tønsberg, transporting school students to an event in town. It gave me some time to walk around with my camera near the hotel where we had parked.



That’s where I found the statue of Jahn Teigen.



He was a legend in Norwegian music — one of the country’s most beloved artists and entertainers, with a career spanning five decades. Many associate him closely with the Eurovision Song Contest, where he competed in fourteen Norwegian finals. Internationally, he became known for “Mil etter mil” in 1978 — famously receiving zero points, which he later turned into a personal victory.



I’ve often thought I should find this statue. Today, I finally had the time.



It felt even more personal, knowing he once lived in my neighbourhood when I was a child.



Someone had left flowers in his hand. It felt like a quiet and fitting gesture.