Photo 1860
Rosebud
Today didn’t offer many opportunities for photography. The camera stayed in the bag until the day was done and the bus was parked.
In the local supermarket, among ready-made bouquets, I noticed this rosebud. Still closed. Still holding back.
I tried to isolate it with a shallow depth of field — letting the rest fade away, and giving this small moment a little room of its own.
2nd February 2026
Ole Kristian Valle
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
