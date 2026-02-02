Previous
Rosebud by okvalle
Photo 1860

Rosebud

Today didn’t offer many opportunities for photography. The camera stayed in the bag until the day was done and the bus was parked.

In the local supermarket, among ready-made bouquets, I noticed this rosebud. Still closed. Still holding back.

I tried to isolate it with a shallow depth of field — letting the rest fade away, and giving this small moment a little room of its own.
Ole Kristian Valle

