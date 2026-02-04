Collected for Later

Previous
I had a long break today, but it was spent in a snow-covered industrial area with little to offer in terms of inspiration.
Instead of forcing something, I turned inward.

I keep a few small objects in the bus for days like this — dried plant stems, fragments collected along the way. This one, likely hemp-agrimony, was picked up weeks ago at Røykenbadet. The oak leaves beneath it were gathered last week, now repurposed to hide the dashboard and create a neutral base.

With the camera set to super macro, the bus briefly became a studio.
A quiet image, built from leftovers, waiting for the right moment.
Ole Kristian Valle

