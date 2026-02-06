Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1864
Abstract Study
Light gathers and bends inside the glass.
Color drifts without edges, shifting with every small change in angle.
The object itself fades away, leaving only weight, warmth, and quiet movement —
a moment where looking matters more than understanding.
6th February 2026
6th Feb 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
2866
photos
58
followers
23
following
510% complete
View this month »
1857
1858
1859
1860
1861
1862
1863
1864
Latest from all albums
1859
1860
53
1861
252
1862
1863
1864
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
6th February 2026 2:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close