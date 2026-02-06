Previous
Abstract Study by okvalle
Photo 1864

Abstract Study

Light gathers and bends inside the glass.
Color drifts without edges, shifting with every small change in angle.
The object itself fades away, leaving only weight, warmth, and quiet movement —
a moment where looking matters more than understanding.
Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years.
