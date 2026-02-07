Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1865
Endless Light
Late evening at Rjukan Hotel.
A chandelier by the entrance, caught between mirrors on both sides.
One light becoming many — repeating itself quietly,
as the day comes to an end and the alarm is already set for early morning.
7th February 2026
7th Feb 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
2868
photos
58
followers
23
following
511% complete
View this month »
1859
1860
1861
1862
1863
1864
1865
1866
Latest from all albums
53
1861
252
1862
1863
1864
1865
1866
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
7th February 2026 8:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close