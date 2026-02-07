Previous
Endless Light by okvalle
Photo 1865

Endless Light

Late evening at Rjukan Hotel.
A chandelier by the entrance, caught between mirrors on both sides.
One light becoming many — repeating itself quietly,
as the day comes to an end and the alarm is already set for early morning.
7th February 2026

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years.
