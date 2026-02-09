Borrowed Warmth

Lost gloves often end up hanging on fences or branches, waiting for their owner to pass by.

Today, the gesture took another form.



A statue at Kongsberg Ski Centre had been given a headband pulled down over its eyes, one glove carefully placed in its hand, another already fallen into the snow. A small, quiet act of care — or perhaps just playfulness — in a landscape full of movement.



This became my safety shot, and the only image of the day.

Later, the pauses were spent cleaning the bus, fighting winter grime.

At Torp there was no time — the group had already arrived.

By the time I got home, daylight was gone.



I was glad this moment had already been noticed