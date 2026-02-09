Previous
Borrowed Warmth by okvalle
Photo 1867

Borrowed Warmth

Lost gloves often end up hanging on fences or branches, waiting for their owner to pass by.
Today, the gesture took another form.

A statue at Kongsberg Ski Centre had been given a headband pulled down over its eyes, one glove carefully placed in its hand, another already fallen into the snow. A small, quiet act of care — or perhaps just playfulness — in a landscape full of movement.

This became my safety shot, and the only image of the day.
Later, the pauses were spent cleaning the bus, fighting winter grime.
At Torp there was no time — the group had already arrived.
By the time I got home, daylight was gone.

I was glad this moment had already been noticed
9th February 2026 9th Feb 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
511% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
That's really cute.
February 9th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
if it is that cold, how can you not notice losing these things? lol
February 9th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact