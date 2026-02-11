Between Reflections

I drove students to a large education fair at Nova Spectrum today. Nearly a hundred buses were moving back and forth, delivering young people to what might shape their future.



During my break I looked around, searching for something to photograph. What first caught my eye was the reflection of houses in the glass façade of the exhibition hall. A quiet, almost distorted version of everyday life hovering above the entrance.



Then I noticed the students standing outside — waiting, talking, checking their phones. Inside, possibilities. Above them, reflections of homes. Between those two worlds, they stand for a moment.



Sometimes the photograph reveals itself when you step a little closer.