Between Reflections by okvalle
Photo 1869

Between Reflections

I drove students to a large education fair at Nova Spectrum today. Nearly a hundred buses were moving back and forth, delivering young people to what might shape their future.

During my break I looked around, searching for something to photograph. What first caught my eye was the reflection of houses in the glass façade of the exhibition hall. A quiet, almost distorted version of everyday life hovering above the entrance.

Then I noticed the students standing outside — waiting, talking, checking their phones. Inside, possibilities. Above them, reflections of homes. Between those two worlds, they stand for a moment.

Sometimes the photograph reveals itself when you step a little closer.
11th February 2026 11th Feb 26

Ole Kristian Valle

