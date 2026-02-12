A Place of Memory

Along Akershusstranda stand eight empty chairs, facing the fjord.



From this very area, 529 Norwegian Jews were deported aboard Donau on November 26, 1942, sent toward Auschwitz-Birkenau. In February 1943, more were taken from Filipstadkaia aboard Gotenland. In total, 773 Jews were deported. Only 35 survived. Entire families disappeared.



The chairs were placed here in October 2000 as a memorial — a quiet reminder of absence.



Today, I had a short pause between assignments and finally stopped to photograph them. I chose black and white. It felt right. Some stories should not be softened by colour.