A Place of Memory by okvalle
Photo 1870

A Place of Memory

Along Akershusstranda stand eight empty chairs, facing the fjord.

From this very area, 529 Norwegian Jews were deported aboard Donau on November 26, 1942, sent toward Auschwitz-Birkenau. In February 1943, more were taken from Filipstadkaia aboard Gotenland. In total, 773 Jews were deported. Only 35 survived. Entire families disappeared.

The chairs were placed here in October 2000 as a memorial — a quiet reminder of absence.

Today, I had a short pause between assignments and finally stopped to photograph them. I chose black and white. It felt right. Some stories should not be softened by colour.
12th February 2026 12th Feb 26

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
