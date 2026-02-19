Previous
It’s a Boy by okvalle
Photo 1877

It’s a Boy

Yesterday, Denhard Óðin Rhys Valle was born in England.

Another grandson. Another new chapter.

I already have two grandchildren in the Faroe Islands and two step-grandchildren in Uganda. And now – a new little life carrying a name with history.

He is named after his great-grandfather, Denhard, who is 90 years old and still living in the Faroe Islands. It is a rare name, and I am deeply moved that it continues into a new generation.

I had planned to drive into town to look for a subject today. But traffic was heavy, so I turned off by the new hospital instead. There I found a small gift shop – and this little bear seemed to match exactly how I felt.

Sometimes the photograph finds you.

Today, it found me in gratitude.
19th February 2026 19th Feb 26

Ole Kristian Valle

