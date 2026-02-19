It’s a Boy

Yesterday, Denhard Óðin Rhys Valle was born in England.



Another grandson. Another new chapter.



I already have two grandchildren in the Faroe Islands and two step-grandchildren in Uganda. And now – a new little life carrying a name with history.



He is named after his great-grandfather, Denhard, who is 90 years old and still living in the Faroe Islands. It is a rare name, and I am deeply moved that it continues into a new generation.



I had planned to drive into town to look for a subject today. But traffic was heavy, so I turned off by the new hospital instead. There I found a small gift shop – and this little bear seemed to match exactly how I felt.



Sometimes the photograph finds you.



Today, it found me in gratitude.