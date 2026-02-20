Previous
Easter on the Shelves by okvalle
Easter on the Shelves

We drove across to Strømsø this afternoon to visit a couple of international grocery stores. The camera was with me, as always. But finding a parking space proved more difficult than expected, and I never even left the car. No photos there.

On the way home we stopped by a shopping centre, and this time I brought the camera inside.

The first thing I noticed was that Easter had quietly arrived in the flower shop. Among plants and decorations, I found these salad servers decorated with small yellow flowers. I chose a shallow depth of field to let the details stand out while the rest faded into warm tones.

A small reminder that spring is slowly making its way back.
Ole Kristian Valle

