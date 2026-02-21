Mamma mín

A Faroese song carried me back today.

Almost sixteen years.



The glass angel has followed me through many homes.

At its feet rests a rosary I once made for my mother —

a quiet thread between us.



She was not Catholic,

but she was drawn to the light.



When we emptied her apartment in 2010,

I found it again.



Some memories do not fade.

They simply change form.