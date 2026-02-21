Sign up
Previous
Photo 1879
Mamma mín
A Faroese song carried me back today.
Almost sixteen years.
The glass angel has followed me through many homes.
At its feet rests a rosary I once made for my mother —
a quiet thread between us.
She was not Catholic,
but she was drawn to the light.
When we emptied her apartment in 2010,
I found it again.
Some memories do not fade.
They simply change form.
Ole Kristian Valle
Janice
ace
Lovely photo and memories.
February 21st, 2026
