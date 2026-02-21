Previous
Mamma mín by okvalle
Photo 1879

Mamma mín

A Faroese song carried me back today.
Almost sixteen years.

The glass angel has followed me through many homes.
At its feet rests a rosary I once made for my mother —
a quiet thread between us.

She was not Catholic,
but she was drawn to the light.

When we emptied her apartment in 2010,
I found it again.

Some memories do not fade.
They simply change form.
21st February 2026 21st Feb 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
514% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Janice ace
Lovely photo and memories.
February 21st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact