Photo 1880
Kingfisher in Winter Silence
There were rumors of a kingfisher near the new hospital,
so I drove there on my way home.
The light was flat and the snow lay heavy along the riverbanks.
For a while, nothing happened.
And then — a flash of blue and orange against the white.
It was not only the first time I photographed a kingfisher.
It was the first time I had ever seen one.
A small, vivid presence between ice and flowing water.
Some encounters stay with you
long after the shutter closes.
22nd February 2026
22nd Feb 26
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
2887
photos
58
followers
23
following
515% complete
View this month »
Views 1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
22nd February 2026 1:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
