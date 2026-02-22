Kingfisher in Winter Silence

There were rumors of a kingfisher near the new hospital,

so I drove there on my way home.



The light was flat and the snow lay heavy along the riverbanks.

For a while, nothing happened.



And then — a flash of blue and orange against the white.



It was not only the first time I photographed a kingfisher.

It was the first time I had ever seen one.



A small, vivid presence between ice and flowing water.



Some encounters stay with you

long after the shutter closes.