Previous
Kingfisher in Winter Silence by okvalle
Photo 1880

Kingfisher in Winter Silence

There were rumors of a kingfisher near the new hospital,
so I drove there on my way home.

The light was flat and the snow lay heavy along the riverbanks.
For a while, nothing happened.

And then — a flash of blue and orange against the white.

It was not only the first time I photographed a kingfisher.
It was the first time I had ever seen one.

A small, vivid presence between ice and flowing water.

Some encounters stay with you
long after the shutter closes.
22nd February 2026 22nd Feb 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
515% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact