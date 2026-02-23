Sign up
Photo 1881
Back in Service
Today I had to use public transport to collect my own bus from the workshop.
At Strømsø torg I changed buses and waited like any other passenger.
Winter streets, slush, and people on their way somewhere.
The bus had passed its inspection.
A few things had been fixed — a radiator replaced, the auxiliary heater serviced, marker lights changed, and some work done on the rear axle.
It was a good feeling stepping back inside, knowing everything was now in order.
Some days are not dramatic.
They are simply about things working as they should.
23rd February 2026
23rd Feb 26
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
365
Canon EOS M50
23rd February 2026 12:53pm
