Back in Service

Today I had to use public transport to collect my own bus from the workshop.



At Strømsø torg I changed buses and waited like any other passenger.

Winter streets, slush, and people on their way somewhere.



The bus had passed its inspection.

A few things had been fixed — a radiator replaced, the auxiliary heater serviced, marker lights changed, and some work done on the rear axle.



It was a good feeling stepping back inside, knowing everything was now in order.



Some days are not dramatic.

They are simply about things working as they should.

