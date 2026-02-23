Previous
Back in Service by okvalle
Back in Service

Today I had to use public transport to collect my own bus from the workshop.

At Strømsø torg I changed buses and waited like any other passenger.
Winter streets, slush, and people on their way somewhere.

The bus had passed its inspection.
A few things had been fixed — a radiator replaced, the auxiliary heater serviced, marker lights changed, and some work done on the rear axle.

It was a good feeling stepping back inside, knowing everything was now in order.

Some days are not dramatic.
They are simply about things working as they should.
Ole Kristian Valle

