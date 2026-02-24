Previous
Morning at Eiksetra by okvalle
Photo 1882

Morning at Eiksetra

This morning I drove two groups of children up to DNT Eiksetra in Lier.
The municipality arranges three days of ski activities during the winter holiday week. They arrive around 08:30 and stay until mid-afternoon.

I had the same assignment last year, and I will drive them again tomorrow. One of the leaders told me I am known as “the cheerful bus driver.” That was nice to hear.

I quickly took this photo before the children filled the area. I generally avoid having children in my blog, so I prefer the quiet moments just before the day begins.

A calm winter morning, red buildings, fresh snow — and a bus waiting below.
24th February 2026 24th Feb 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
515% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact