Morning at Eiksetra

This morning I drove two groups of children up to DNT Eiksetra in Lier.

The municipality arranges three days of ski activities during the winter holiday week. They arrive around 08:30 and stay until mid-afternoon.



I had the same assignment last year, and I will drive them again tomorrow. One of the leaders told me I am known as “the cheerful bus driver.” That was nice to hear.



I quickly took this photo before the children filled the area. I generally avoid having children in my blog, so I prefer the quiet moments just before the day begins.



A calm winter morning, red buildings, fresh snow — and a bus waiting below.