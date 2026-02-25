Sign up
Previous
Photo 1883
A Single Blossom
During my break I stopped by the supermarket. Among a bundle of bare branches, one single flower had opened.
From what I could find, the branches might be almond — though I cannot say for certain. PlantNet did not agree with me.
I did not have my camera with me at first. When my break was over, I went back inside just to photograph that one blossom.
In the middle of winter, it felt worth returning for.
25th February 2026
25th Feb 26
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
2893
photos
58
followers
23
following
515% complete
1876
1877
1878
1879
1880
1881
1882
1883
1880
256
1881
257
1882
1883
55
258
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
25th February 2026 1:11pm
