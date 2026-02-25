Previous
A Single Blossom by okvalle
Photo 1883

A Single Blossom

During my break I stopped by the supermarket. Among a bundle of bare branches, one single flower had opened.

From what I could find, the branches might be almond — though I cannot say for certain. PlantNet did not agree with me.

I did not have my camera with me at first. When my break was over, I went back inside just to photograph that one blossom.

In the middle of winter, it felt worth returning for.
