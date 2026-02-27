Previous
Before the Engine Starts by okvalle
Photo 1885

Before the Engine Starts

The alarm went off at 03:30.
An hour later I was on my way.

At the workshop in Mysen the bus was almost ready.
While waiting, I wandered quietly between tools, metal and paint.

A used tube on a workbench caught my eye.
In a body and paint workshop, even small objects carry the marks of repair and renewal.

Before the engine starts, there is always someone who prepares the way.
27th February 2026 27th Feb 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
