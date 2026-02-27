Before the Engine Starts

The alarm went off at 03:30.

An hour later I was on my way.



At the workshop in Mysen the bus was almost ready.

While waiting, I wandered quietly between tools, metal and paint.



A used tube on a workbench caught my eye.

In a body and paint workshop, even small objects carry the marks of repair and renewal.



Before the engine starts, there is always someone who prepares the way.