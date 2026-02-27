Sign up
Previous
Photo 1885
Before the Engine Starts
The alarm went off at 03:30.
An hour later I was on my way.
At the workshop in Mysen the bus was almost ready.
While waiting, I wandered quietly between tools, metal and paint.
A used tube on a workbench caught my eye.
In a body and paint workshop, even small objects carry the marks of repair and renewal.
Before the engine starts, there is always someone who prepares the way.
27th February 2026
27th Feb 26
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
2896
photos
58
followers
23
following
516% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
27th February 2026 8:30am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
