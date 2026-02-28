Sign up
Every Gram Counts
The suitcases are almost ready.
Before a long journey, everything is weighed, folded and reconsidered.
Every gram matters. What to bring. What to leave behind.
Tomorrow she leaves for Uganda.
Today, the house is filled with quiet preparation.
28th February 2026
Ole Kristian Valle
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
Photo Details
