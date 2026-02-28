Previous
Every Gram Counts

The suitcases are almost ready.

Before a long journey, everything is weighed, folded and reconsidered.
Every gram matters. What to bring. What to leave behind.

Tomorrow she leaves for Uganda.
Today, the house is filled with quiet preparation.
