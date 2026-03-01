Previous
On Her Way by okvalle
Photo 1887

On Her Way

Today I drove Diana to Oslo Airport.

Three suitcases carefully packed.
Every gram weighed. Every detail considered.

She is leaving the Norwegian winter behind for a while —
heading toward sun, warmth, and the joy of seeing her daughter and grandchildren again.

Tomorrow she will arrive in Entebbe after two stopovers — Stockholm and Addis Ababa.
I hope the journey goes smoothly.

Travel safely.
1st March 2026 1st Mar 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
516% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact