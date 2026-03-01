Sign up
On Her Way
Today I drove Diana to Oslo Airport.
Three suitcases carefully packed.
Every gram weighed. Every detail considered.
She is leaving the Norwegian winter behind for a while —
heading toward sun, warmth, and the joy of seeing her daughter and grandchildren again.
Tomorrow she will arrive in Entebbe after two stopovers — Stockholm and Addis Ababa.
I hope the journey goes smoothly.
Travel safely.
1st March 2026
1st Mar 26
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
1st March 2026 5:46pm
