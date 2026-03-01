On Her Way

Today I drove Diana to Oslo Airport.



Three suitcases carefully packed.

Every gram weighed. Every detail considered.



She is leaving the Norwegian winter behind for a while —

heading toward sun, warmth, and the joy of seeing her daughter and grandchildren again.



Tomorrow she will arrive in Entebbe after two stopovers — Stockholm and Addis Ababa.

I hope the journey goes smoothly.



Travel safely.