Previous
Thin Winter Line by okvalle
Photo 1888

Thin Winter Line

It was one of those in-between mornings. I had delivered the children at Røykenbadet and was waiting to drive them back to school. The air was filled with something between snow and tiny grains of ice — not enough to settle, just enough to soften everything.

When I opened the bus door and looked down, I noticed how a thin white layer outlined every single tile. The pattern suddenly became clearer, almost graphic. It caught my attention.

I still had one of the oak leaves in the bus — a small remnant of autumn. I threw it onto the ground and let it land where it wanted. That was enough.

It was meant to be a safety shot.
But as the day turned greyer and wetter, this quiet little moment became the photograph.

When I came home later, the house was quiet. No one to welcome me at the door. Just stillness.
The leaf on the cold tiles felt a little like that — something warm and familiar resting in a colder space, waiting for spring.
2nd March 2026 2nd Mar 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
517% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Janice ace
Lovely shot.
March 2nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact