Thin Winter Line

It was one of those in-between mornings. I had delivered the children at Røykenbadet and was waiting to drive them back to school. The air was filled with something between snow and tiny grains of ice — not enough to settle, just enough to soften everything.



When I opened the bus door and looked down, I noticed how a thin white layer outlined every single tile. The pattern suddenly became clearer, almost graphic. It caught my attention.



I still had one of the oak leaves in the bus — a small remnant of autumn. I threw it onto the ground and let it land where it wanted. That was enough.



It was meant to be a safety shot.

But as the day turned greyer and wetter, this quiet little moment became the photograph.



When I came home later, the house was quiet. No one to welcome me at the door. Just stillness.

The leaf on the cold tiles felt a little like that — something warm and familiar resting in a colder space, waiting for spring.