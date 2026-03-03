Before the Light

I was early in Hyggen, waiting to pick up students. From the turning point I noticed a structure down by the shoreline — something that looked almost like a small bonfire.



It turned out to be driftwood, carefully placed together by someone who had taken the time to build it. I walked closer with the camera and tried a few angles before settling on this one.



The sun had not yet reached the fjord. Everything was still in that quiet blue hour where shapes feel softer and time moves slower.



It was a small discovery before the day truly began.