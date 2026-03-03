Previous
Before the Light by okvalle
Photo 1889

Before the Light

I was early in Hyggen, waiting to pick up students. From the turning point I noticed a structure down by the shoreline — something that looked almost like a small bonfire.

It turned out to be driftwood, carefully placed together by someone who had taken the time to build it. I walked closer with the camera and tried a few angles before settling on this one.

The sun had not yet reached the fjord. Everything was still in that quiet blue hour where shapes feel softer and time moves slower.

It was a small discovery before the day truly began.
3rd March 2026 3rd Mar 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
517% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact