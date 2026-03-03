Sign up
Photo 1889
Before the Light
I was early in Hyggen, waiting to pick up students. From the turning point I noticed a structure down by the shoreline — something that looked almost like a small bonfire.
It turned out to be driftwood, carefully placed together by someone who had taken the time to build it. I walked closer with the camera and tried a few angles before settling on this one.
The sun had not yet reached the fjord. Everything was still in that quiet blue hour where shapes feel softer and time moves slower.
It was a small discovery before the day truly began.
3rd March 2026
3rd Mar 26
0
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
2902
photos
58
followers
23
following
517% complete
View this month »
