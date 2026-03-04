Previous
Between two assignments today, I had to stop by the MAN workshop to replace the bus batteries. For the past few mornings, the engine had started with a hesitation — a clear sign that the voltage was not where it should be.

While waiting in the reception area, I walked around with the camera, looking for something to photograph. On a shelf I noticed these tapered roller bearings.

Solid. Precise. Built to reduce friction and carry weight without complaint.

It felt like a fitting subject while the bus was being given new energy — small components that quietly keep larger systems moving.

Sometimes the details in a workshop say more about movement than the vehicles themselves.
