First Black-headed Gull of the Year
While waiting in Vollen today, my attention drifted away from the water and the ducks.
Instead, I noticed an old roof — weathered tiles glowing in the sun.
And there, standing quietly on the ridge, was a black-headed gull.
The first one I have seen this year.
Sometimes the small seasonal signs appear in unexpected places.
Not on the water this time, but high above it, watching the world from a rooftop.
5th March 2026
5th Mar 26
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
5th March 2026 1:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
