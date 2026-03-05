Previous
First Black-headed Gull of the Year by okvalle
Photo 1891

First Black-headed Gull of the Year

While waiting in Vollen today, my attention drifted away from the water and the ducks.
Instead, I noticed an old roof — weathered tiles glowing in the sun.

And there, standing quietly on the ridge, was a black-headed gull.
The first one I have seen this year.

Sometimes the small seasonal signs appear in unexpected places.
Not on the water this time, but high above it, watching the world from a rooftop.
5th March 2026 5th Mar 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
518% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact