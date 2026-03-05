First Black-headed Gull of the Year

While waiting in Vollen today, my attention drifted away from the water and the ducks.

Instead, I noticed an old roof — weathered tiles glowing in the sun.



And there, standing quietly on the ridge, was a black-headed gull.

The first one I have seen this year.



Sometimes the small seasonal signs appear in unexpected places.

Not on the water this time, but high above it, watching the world from a rooftop.