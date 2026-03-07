Previous
Spring Flowers at the Supermarket by okvalle
Spring Flowers at the Supermarket

Today was a quiet day at home. I mostly relaxed and took care of a few small things around the house.
Later I walked to the nearby supermarket and brought my camera along, hoping to find a small subject outside. A table with spring flowers caught my eye, but when I lifted the camera I discovered that I had forgotten to put the battery in it.

So I finished my shopping, walked home with the groceries, picked up the battery, and walked back again. The flowers were still there. The table was a bit crowded with small labels in the pots, but after moving one aside for a moment I managed to take the photo.

Sometimes even the simplest pictures require a small extra walk.
Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
