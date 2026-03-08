Peppercorn constellation

A quiet Sunday at home gave me time to experiment a little on the kitchen table. A handful of peppercorns became the subject of the day.



Using my macro lens mounted on a tripod with the center column extended horizontally, I could position the camera directly above the scene. A couple of small LED lights helped shape the light, and after a few adjustments I found a balance I liked.



Not all the peppercorns are the same. Two of them are slightly smoother and rounder than the others. I noticed it while arranging them, and the small variation added a bit of character to the image.



Sometimes the simplest things in the kitchen can turn into a small study in form and texture.