Peppercorn constellation by okvalle
Photo 1894

Peppercorn constellation

A quiet Sunday at home gave me time to experiment a little on the kitchen table. A handful of peppercorns became the subject of the day.

Using my macro lens mounted on a tripod with the center column extended horizontally, I could position the camera directly above the scene. A couple of small LED lights helped shape the light, and after a few adjustments I found a balance I liked.

Not all the peppercorns are the same. Two of them are slightly smoother and rounder than the others. I noticed it while arranging them, and the small variation added a bit of character to the image.

Sometimes the simplest things in the kitchen can turn into a small study in form and texture.
Ole Kristian Valle

