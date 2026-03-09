A morning wrapped in fog

The day began under a blanket of grey clouds. Nothing dramatic in the weather, just a quiet, muted light that made the landscape feel distant and still. Yet something about it suggested that the hills might be holding a little more fog than the valley below.



That was reason enough to drive toward Damtjern.



This is a place I return to often. Not because it promises spectacular scenes, but because it has a way of revealing small moments when the conditions are right.



Today the fog had settled gently over the frozen lake. Trees stood like pale silhouettes, their branches dissolving into the white air. The reeds along the shoreline formed soft shapes against the snow, and the far side of the lake slowly faded into nothing.



It was the kind of quiet that makes you stop walking for a moment. Not to look for something in particular, but simply to take in the stillness.



Places like this rarely shout for attention. They whisper.



And if you return often enough, sometimes they answer.