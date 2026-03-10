Previous
Impact by okvalle
Photo 1896

Impact

Today was a heavy day. A cold had settled in — a running nose and watery eyes — and inspiration for photography was not exactly strong.

During the day I had several trips to Berger and a few short pauses near Fossekleiva. In one of those breaks I turned my camera toward the waterfall, not to photograph the whole scene, but just a small fragment of it. Water rushing past a dark rock and breaking into countless droplets.

I used an 85 mm lens, but even that didn’t bring me quite close enough, so the image is cropped to isolate the moment I wanted to show — the brief explosion of water where the stream meets the stone.
10th March 2026 10th Mar 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
519% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact