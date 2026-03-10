Impact

Today was a heavy day. A cold had settled in — a running nose and watery eyes — and inspiration for photography was not exactly strong.



During the day I had several trips to Berger and a few short pauses near Fossekleiva. In one of those breaks I turned my camera toward the waterfall, not to photograph the whole scene, but just a small fragment of it. Water rushing past a dark rock and breaking into countless droplets.



I used an 85 mm lens, but even that didn’t bring me quite close enough, so the image is cropped to isolate the moment I wanted to show — the brief explosion of water where the stream meets the stone.