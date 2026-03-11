Sign up
Salt Crystals
Today I have to stay at home and take it easy, preparing for a hospital appointment tomorrow.
A few days ago I photographed pepper as a macro subject, so salt felt like a natural continuation. In front of my macro lens I placed a small pile of Maldon sea salt flakes.
The light setup was simple: one diffused light from the left, and another with a snoot placed behind and to the right to bring out the texture of the crystals.
The image is a focus stack of nine photographs, allowing the delicate structure of the salt flakes to appear clearly across the frame.
11th March 2026
11th Mar 26
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
365
Canon EOS 90D
11th March 2026 12:14pm
