Salt Crystals by okvalle
Photo 1897

Salt Crystals

Today I have to stay at home and take it easy, preparing for a hospital appointment tomorrow.

A few days ago I photographed pepper as a macro subject, so salt felt like a natural continuation. In front of my macro lens I placed a small pile of Maldon sea salt flakes.

The light setup was simple: one diffused light from the left, and another with a snoot placed behind and to the right to bring out the texture of the crystals.

The image is a focus stack of nine photographs, allowing the delicate structure of the salt flakes to appear clearly across the frame.
Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
