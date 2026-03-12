Waiting

After the examination at Drammen Hospital, I spent a few minutes in the large lobby before heading home.

The space is bright and modern, but the atmosphere is quiet — people sitting here are rarely in a hurry.



Across the hall an elderly woman sat alone on one of the long benches, looking down at her phone. Perhaps she was waiting for someone. Perhaps she had just finished an appointment like me.



Hospitals are places filled with uncertainty, but also with patience. People come here with worries, and they sit quietly for a while, hoping for answers.



For me, this moment marked the end of a long morning — and the beginning of the relief of finally going home.