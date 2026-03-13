Pansy Portrait

Some days the photo comes easily.

Others require a little more searching.



This morning the rain was heavy, and my energy was not quite at its best. I had the day off, but drove to the Vy depot in Drammen to run the bus through the wash before tomorrow’s shift.



On the way home I stopped by the supermarket to pick up a few small things. Outside the entrance, trays of spring flowers were waiting for customers. The camera, as always, was with me.



Among the many small blossoms, one pansy stood out for a moment. With the lens wide open at f/1.4, the surrounding flowers melted into soft colors, leaving just this one quiet portrait.



Sometimes the photograph finds you when you least expect it.

