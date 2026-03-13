Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1899
Pansy Portrait
Some days the photo comes easily.
Others require a little more searching.
This morning the rain was heavy, and my energy was not quite at its best. I had the day off, but drove to the Vy depot in Drammen to run the bus through the wash before tomorrow’s shift.
On the way home I stopped by the supermarket to pick up a few small things. Outside the entrance, trays of spring flowers were waiting for customers. The camera, as always, was with me.
Among the many small blossoms, one pansy stood out for a moment. With the lens wide open at f/1.4, the surrounding flowers melted into soft colors, leaving just this one quiet portrait.
Sometimes the photograph finds you when you least expect it.
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
2917
photos
59
followers
23
following
520% complete
View this month »
1892
1893
1894
1895
1896
1897
1898
1899
Latest from all albums
1893
1894
1895
262
1896
1897
1898
1899
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
13th March 2026 5:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow that is like picture perfect!
March 13th, 2026
Mallory
ace
This is just gorgeous.
March 13th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close